AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Conagra Brands recalls over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
USDA

(NEW YORK) — Conagra Brands is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry after a packaging defect that might cause contamination was found, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The problem was discovered when a Congra location in Iowa notified FSIS after someone saw spoiled and leaking cans with multiple production dates in a warehouse, the agency said.

“Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans,” FSIS said in a statement.

The goods were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan.13, and shipped to retail locations across the country. The affected products have the establishment number “P4247,” according to the agency.

Customers who have purchased these products are asked not to consume them and to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 800-289-6014, or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lucasfilm-releases-“phenomenon”-trailer-to-promote-march-1-return-of-‘the-mandalorian’-on-disney+
insert_link

Entertainment News

Lucasfilm releases “Phenomenon” trailer to promote March 1 return of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+

Lucasfilm On Wednesday, Lucasfilm released "Phenomenon," a sizzle reel of scenes and interview clips promoting its Emmy-winning, well, phenomenon known as The Mandalorian. The celebration of the show features interview clips with creator Jon Favreau and fellow executive producer Dave Filoni, as well as snippets from its stars, including Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers, who not only racked up a director credit on the show, but also plays Greef Karga […]

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%