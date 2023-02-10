AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Criminal case against former top FBI official Charles McGonigal will include classified information: Prosecutor

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Creativeye99/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The criminal case against former FBI agent Charles McGonigal will include classified information along with electronic communications, financial records and surveillance photos, a prosecutor said Thursday during a court hearing.

McGonigal, who has pleaded not guilty to charges over his ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, appeared next to his attorney and a co-defendant and said nothing.

Prosecutors disclosed the types of evidence they expected to use and the judge instructed the two sides to work on a protective order to make sure nothing classified is disclosed.

The defense was granted an additional 90 days to review all of the evidence disclosed so far. An attorney for McGonigal’s co-defendant, former Russian diplomat Sergey Shestakov, demanded the government search the files of intelligence agencies for evidence that might be useful to the defense.

“Was the NSA or CIA up on any intercepted transmissions of Deripaska?” asked Shestakov’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, adding that such evidence could be “central to our defense.”

Glavin denied her client, a U.S. citizen since 1993, worked with Deripaska or was a traitor or a spy as she said was portrayed by the government when announcing the charges.

“The implication from the press release is he’s a traitor and that is simply not true,” Glavin said.

Shestakov is charged in the same indictment as McGonigal, a former counterintelligence leader in the FBI’s New York Field Office, with allegedly providing services to Deripaska after McGonigal retired from the bureau despite knowing about U.S. sanctions on Deripaska for enabling Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

McGonigal is charged separately in Washington, D.C., with taking money from an Albanian while still at the FBI. He also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-consumer-warning-on-strollers-due-to-entrapment-risk,-one-death-reported
insert_link

Business News

New consumer warning on strollers due to entrapment risk, one death reported

CPSC (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about possible entrapment hazards in Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers after one death was reported. The agency and stroller manufacturer announced Thursday that model numbers beginning with "SS76" or "SS66" have a risk of entrapment between "the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back." "The space in front of […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%