AD

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Danielle Pedraza of Schreiner University Softball, a senior outfielder from San Antonio, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, February 6 through Sunday, February 12.

“Pedraza hit a blazing .571, going 4-for-7 at the plate in leading the Mountaineers to a doubleheader split against non-conference foe Texas A&M – San Antonio to open the 2023 campaign. She registered a hit in each game, including a perfect 3-for-3 in Schreiner’s 5-4 win. She blasted her first home run of the season in the opener and currently leads the SCAC with a 1.143 slugging percentage. Pedraza finished the week with two RBI, recording one in each contest, two extra base hits, three runs scored and an impressive .500 on-base percentage.”

To read the full SCAC article (Click Here)