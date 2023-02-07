AD
Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s readying a “personal record” that will honor his mom

todayFebruary 7, 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Darius Rucker hasn’t put out a full-length album since 2017’s When Was the Last Time. So what’s the holdup on the follow-up that’s been more than five years in the making? 

“You know, [hit songwriter] Ross Copperman produced a bunch of tracks and now [longtime producer] Frank Rogers is finishing it up,” Darius reveals. “We’re doing some stuff, so it’s gonna be [coming out in] early ’23. I’m really excited for this record.”

Darius’ seventh album will be named after his beloved mother.

“We’re gonna name it Carolyn’s Boy, and it’s just a record that — it’s a personal record. It means a lot to me, and I think that’s one of the reasons I’m taking so much time with it is because I want the right songs to be on it,” he says. 

So far, Darius has put out the new tracks “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

