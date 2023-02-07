Darius Rucker’s readying a “personal record” that will honor his mom

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Darius Rucker hasn’t put out a full-length album since 2017’s When Was the Last Time. So what’s the holdup on the follow-up that’s been more than five years in the making?

“You know, [hit songwriter] Ross Copperman produced a bunch of tracks and now [longtime producer] Frank Rogers is finishing it up,” Darius reveals. “We’re doing some stuff, so it’s gonna be [coming out in] early ’23. I’m really excited for this record.”

Darius’ seventh album will be named after his beloved mother.

“We’re gonna name it Carolyn’s Boy, and it’s just a record that — it’s a personal record. It means a lot to me, and I think that’s one of the reasons I’m taking so much time with it is because I want the right songs to be on it,” he says.

So far, Darius has put out the new tracks “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart.