AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival returns to Charleston this fall

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

You can think of Darius Rucker as the evangelist, and he’s bringing his revival to his beloved hometown of Charleston for the second year in a row. 

The first tickets are on sale now for Darius’ Riverfront Revival, which will take place October 7 and 8 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, South Carolina. 

“Charleston’s hometown spirit was on full display last year and showed us what a local music festival meant to this community,” Darius says. “We know 2023 is going to be an even greater experience for fans and we can’t wait to see you there!”

The only catch to buying your tickets this early is that you don’t know the lineup yet, though the event promises the “best of country and rock, including eagerly anticipated new music from Rucker himself.” Darius’ new record, Carolyn’s Boy, named for his late mother, is due sometime this year.

You can find out more at RiverfrontRevival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nwca-ranks-austin-cooley-13th-in-the-nation
insert_link

Sports News

NWCA Ranks Austin Cooley 13th in the Nation

KERRVILLE, TX: In the latest NWCA Division III Men's Coaches Rankings, Austin Cooley of Schreiner Men's Wrestling received a ranking of #13 in the nation among all wrestlers in the 197 weight class. Cooley has seen a very strong start to his freshman season in which he most recently took home first place in his weight class (197) at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With this national ranking being […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%