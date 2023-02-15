AD
Dave Mustaine wonders what Metallica is “afraid of” in playing with Megadeth

February 15, 2023

ABC Audio

The relationship between Metallica and Megadeth has always been complicated, but the latter’s Dave Mustaine may be reigniting the rivalry with his latest comments.

Speaking with Guitar World, Mustaine suggests that Metallica is avoiding doing a joint show or tour with Megadeth.

“The fact is simple: the world wants to see Megadeth and Metallica play together,” Mustaine says. “And in case anyone is wondering: there’s f***ing money in that. The fans want to see Metallica and Megadeth share the stage.”

As for making that a reality, Mustaine feels the ball is firmly in Metallica’s court.

“Does Megadeth need Metallica? No,” Mustaine says. “But Metallica talks about their fans, but they don’t give them what they’ve been asking for.”

“What are they afraid of?” he adds. “I don’t know. It’s not me; it’s them.”

Mustaine, of course, was Metallica’s original lead guitarist, but was replaced by Kirk Hammett after being fired from the band in 1983. He then went on to form Megadeth, which went on to join Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax as the “Big 4” of thrash metal.

The Big 4 did do a run of shows together in 2010 and 2011, and Slayer has since broken up. In an interview with Songfacts last year, Mustaine advocated for another Big 4 show, saying that Metallica should “step up” and make it happen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

