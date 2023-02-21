AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Deadly rabbit disease detected in Hill Country

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has confirmed the first case of a deadly disease that affects wild and domestic rabbits in the Texas Hill Country. Two desert cottontail rabbits and one black-tailed jackrabbit in El Paso county tested positive for the disease earlier this winter. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2, or RHDV2, is highly contagious for both domestic and wild rabbits.

The new case was confirmed in a wild rabbit found in Gillespie County, While the disease is not known to affect humans, livestock or other pets, TPWD says pets should not be allowed to consume dead carcasses. The disease spreads easily between rabbits through direct contact with infected animals or carcasses. Contaminated meat, fur, food, water, insects, materials and objects can also spread the disease, and RHDV2 can persist in the environment for a “very long time,” making efforts to control the disease challenging.

Sudden death is often the only clinical sign of the disease. In less acute cases, symptoms can include dullness or apathy, not eating, bleeding from the nose and eyes are congested. Some rabbits may also show neurological symptoms, such as incoordination, excitement or seizure-like episodes.

Domestic rabbit owners who observe sudden death in their rabbits should contact their veterinarian. Vets should contact the USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service or the Texas Animal Health Commission to report suspected cases.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Uncategorized

City of Fredericksburg seeking input for Comprehensive Plan Update and Parks Master Plan 2023

The City of Fredericksburg is seeking the public's input for updates to its Comprehensive Master Plan and its Parks Master Plan as the city continues to grow while still maintaining the way of life the community expects. The City says that one of the main ways to ensure this is by organizing periodic updates to its Comprehensive Plan while utilizing master planning efforts. The Comprehensive Plan is a document that […]

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%