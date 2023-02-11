AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard announces ‘Diamond Star Halos’ track by track livestream

todayFebruary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
UMe

Def Leppard has announced a special livestream event tied to their most recent album, Diamond Star Halos. The Diamond Star Halos track by track livestream event will take place February 25 at 4 p.m. ET, with the band sharing behind-the-scenes stories of the making of their latest release, which came out in May.

The event, which will also have them answering fan questions, will air inside the Def Leppard Vault. Tickets are now on sale at Leppardvault.com

Diamond Star Halos is Def Leppard’s 12th studio album and their first new album since 2015’s Def Leppard. It landed in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number two on the Rock charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

criminal-charges-filed-after-st.-louis-family’s-ring-video-goes-viral
insert_link

National News

Criminal charges filed after St. Louis family’s Ring video goes viral

(ST.LOUIS) -- For more than a year, Fatima Suarez said her family's St. Louis home was repeatedly visited by a woman who allegedly insulted her family, stole their mail and damaged their property. Video footage captured by the family's Ring doorbell camera allegedly shows a woman yelling into the camera, going through their mail and hurling racist remarks at them. "It scared my family. It scared me," she said. "I've cried. […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%