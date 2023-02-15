AD
Rev Rock Report

“Delighted and honored”: Sting receives prestigious British songwriting accolade

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Martin Kierszenbaum

In a career full of awards and accolades, Sting has received one that really stands out.

Sting has been made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, the body that presents The Ivor Novello Awards. These awards, which have been handed out since 1956, are the most prestigious music honor in the United Kingdom. They celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting, and are peer awards, voted on by other British and Irish songwriters and composers.

Sting has won seven Ivor Novello Awards, including a 2002 Lifetime Achievement Trophy, but being made an Academy Fellow is a bigger deal than that. In its 79-year history, the academy has only inducted 22 Fellows, including Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Elton JohnPeter Gabriel, the members of the Bee Gees and Annie Lennox.

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild,” Sting says in a statement. “So, I am delighted and honored to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

In honor of the, well, honor, Amazon Music — the award ceremony’s new title sponsor — has released an exclusive demo version of “If It’s Love,” a song from Sting’s most recent album, The Bridge. 

The winners of this year’s Ivor Novello Awards will be announced May 18 in London. Nominations come out in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

