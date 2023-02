AD

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Devin Hooper of Schreiner University Baseball, a graduate student outfielder from Leander, Texas, has been named the SCAC Baseball Hitter of the Week for games played from Saturday, February 4 through Sunday, February 12.

“Hooper was outstanding at the plate last weekend, leading the Mountaineers to a three-game sweep over McMurry to open the 2023 campaign, starting 3-0 for the first time in the SCAC era (2014-present). He batted .500, going 7-for-14 with six RBI, five runs scored, a home run and a triple. Hooper collected a hit and scored a run in each game and finished with a .571 on-base percentage. “

To read the full SCAC article (Click Here)