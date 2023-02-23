AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley sends fans searching for ‘Gravel & Gold’ treasure

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Dierks Bentley‘s tenth studio album arrives on Friday, and some lucky fans will be able to pick up a very special edition of Gravel & Gold

It’ll also be available simultaneously on vinyl, and 50 of those records boast some sweet surprises: The limited edition vinyl packages will include tickets to his tour, and a $150 gift card for his Desert Son clothing and merch. 

Thursday night, Dierks plays a special Road to Gravel & Gold show at the CMA Theater inside the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum. You can livestream it starting at 8 p.m. ET on Twitch channel 3point5.

Here’s a list of the locations where you might be able to uncover one of the special copies of Gravel & Gold on vinyl: 

Boise, ID – Record Exchange

Charlotte, NC – Lunchbox Records

Charlotte, NC – Repo Record

Chicago, IL – Reckless Records

Coeur d’Alene, ID – The Long Ear

Detroit, MI – Dearborn Music

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Radio-Active Records

Fort Wayne, IN – Wooden Nickel Records

Hamilton, OH – Main Street Vinyl

Indianapolis, IN – Indy CD & Vinyl

Indianapolis, IN – Karma Records (East)

Indianapolis, IN – Karma Records (NW)

Indianapolis, IN – Karma Records (West)

Kansas, MO – Josey Records

Keene, NH – Bull Moose

Lancaster, PA – BZDC

Lansing, MI – The Record Lounge

Nashville, TN – Grimey’s

Nashville, TN – Vinyl Tap

New York City, NY – Rough Trade

Niles, OH – The Record Connection

Orlando, FL – Park Ave CD’s

Overland Park, KS – Vinyl Renaissance

Pittsburgh, PA – Attic Record Store

Portland, OR – Jackpot Records

Portland, OR – Music Millennium

Portsmouth, NH – Bull Moose

Raleigh, NC – Hunky Dory

Saint Louis, MO – Euclid Records

Saint Louis, MO – Vintage Vinyl

Salem, NH – Bull Moose

San Diego, CA – M-Theory Records

San Francisco, CA – Amoeba Music

San Jose, CA – Streetlight Records

Santa Cruz, CA – Streetlight Records

Seattle, WA – Easy Street Records

Seattle, WA – Silver Platters

Tampa, FL – Mojo Books and Records

Tampa, FL – Sound Exchange

West Babylon, NY – Looney Tunes

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Gallery Of Sound

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

