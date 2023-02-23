AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley walked down the road three times before he arrived at ‘Gravel & Gold’

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

It was a long road to Gravel & GoldDierks Bentley‘s tenth album, which arrives Friday. 

His last studio effort, The Mountain, came out way back in June of 2018, though he’s since topped the chart with “Gone” and “Beers on Me.” 

Dierks thought he was ready to make his record in Nashville in March 2021, but that didn’t turn out to be the case. He admits COVID testing and wearing masks killed the studio vibe that’s so important. He even hung a picture of Buck Owens, hoping it would help, to no avail. 

Six months later, he tried again with producer Luke Dick. Even though they were producing “B+, A-” material, Dierks walked away knowing what he wanted.

“I started realizing at that point that what this whole idea of a 10th album meant to me is I wanted it to be a collection of everything I’d done…” he reflects. “[It] should have that Luke Dick stuff, but it should also have the bluegrass and the nineties and the traditional.” 

Then, the third time worked.

“It’s just a feel thing, you know? It’s like when I sip whiskey, I can’t tell you all the different flavors. I just know good or bad or great or ‘Wow!'” he laughs.

“You just know when it’s right,” Dierks continues. “And that third time around… we’d been grinding hard enough, been back in town long enough, had a vision for what I wanted to say, it just kind of all came together.”

On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, you can livestream Dierks’ Gravel & Gold performance from the Country Music Hall of Fame via Twitch channel 3point5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

david-bowie’s-estate-gifts-his-entire-80,000-object-archive-to-london’s-v&a-museum
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

David Bowie’s estate gifts his entire 80,000-object archive to London’s V&A museum

Michael Putland/Getty Images If you're a David Bowie fan, start making plans now to visit London in 2025. The city's Victoria and Albert museum has acquired the late rocker's entire archive, in the largest donation of its kind in the museum's history, reports The Telegraph.  Comprising 80,000 objects, the archive is so vast that it'll take two years to catalog. Among the items given to the museum from Bowie's estate […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%