AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Disney CEO announces forthcoming ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels, new ‘Avatar’ attraction for Disney Parks

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
“Frozen 2” – Walt Disney Pictures

In an earnings call on Wednesday, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined a reorganization that will result in 7,000 employees being laid off. That said, for Disney fans there was some good news: Iger noted that sequels to some of its biggest hits, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, are in the works.

It wasn’t stated if the original voice cast would return for the projects, which would be the fifth Toy Story adventure, the third Frozen film and the second movie spun from the Zootopia universe.

Further, with Avatar: The Way of Water still making a splash at the box office, Iger teased an “exciting Avatar experience” bound for the Disneyland resort; Pandora — World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sebastian-stan-on-harrison-ford-joining-the-mcu,-what-to-do-about-bucky’s-missing-arm
insert_link

Entertainment News

Sebastian Stan on Harrison Ford joining the MCU, what to do about Bucky’s missing arm

Sebastian Stan has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his James "Bucky" Barnes appeared in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He has since appeared in six other Marvel movies, as well as the spinoff Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Bucky will also appear in the 2024 MCU team-up film Thunderbolts, about a group of super-people led by Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, previously played by […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%