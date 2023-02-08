AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Disney to lay off 7,000 workers, CEO Bob Iger says

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

(BURBANK, Calif.) — ) — Disney is set to lay off 7,000 workers, CEO Bob Iger said on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.

The company is targeting a total of $5.5 billion in cost savings, some of which will come from the reduction in workforce, Iger said.

“This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations,” Iger said. “I do not make this decision lightly.”

The job cuts will coincide with a restructuring that will divide the company into three core businesses: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Iger said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-and-whittaker’s-chocolate-unveil-auckland-flood-relief-charity-auction
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran and Whittaker’s Chocolate unveil Auckland flood relief charity auction

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images Ed Sheeran is making good on his promise to help in the ongoing flood relief efforts in Auckland, New Zealand. He and Whittaker's Chocolate, the New Zealand company he's had a hilarious back-and-forth with recently, teamed up for a special auction. All funds will go toward flood response efforts. To recap, Ed seemingly maligned New Zealand's chocolate quality in an old tweet and recently apologized for what he said. […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%