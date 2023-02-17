Dolly duets with Olivia Newton-John on the late icon’s final recording

Green Hill

Olivia Newton-John‘s final recording is a duet with Dolly Parton on her iconic song “Jolene.”

Olivia originally covered “Jolene” on her 1976 Come On Over record, following Dolly’s 1974 original on her album of the same name.

“My first memory of Olivia was when her song ‘Let Me Be There’ was a hit. I have loved her ever since,” Dolly says. “We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her.”

“I’ve always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness and determination,” she adds.

Olivia won CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1974 on the strength of her early country hits. Ironically, that’s one year before Dolly would take home the trophy.

Olivia passed away last August at the age of 73.

“Jolene” is a preview of Olivia’s Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, which comes out May 5.