AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick are “two peas in a pod” on “Peace Like A River”

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kind Music Group

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick have released their much-anticipated collaboration, the gospel track “Peace Like A River,” which Dolly wrote.

When asked what it was like to meet Dolly for the first time, Dionne tells Billboard, “Well, it was more laughter than anything else. We had a wonderful, wonderful meeting. It was as if we’d known each other for years.”

The pair’s first meeting was actually when they came together in Nashville to film the song’s video. “Dolly is very, very grounded — which I was thrilled about — but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well,” Dionne adds. “So, it felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn’t like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch.”

As for the tune, Warwick says, “It’s so beautifully written.” She added, “[These are] beautiful words to sing and I’m truly honored that she asked me to record it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

whitesnake-revisiting-10th-studio-album-with-new-retrospective-‘still-good-to-be-bad’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Whitesnake revisiting 10th studio album with new retrospective ‘Still Good To Be Bad’

Rhino Entertainment Company Whitesnake is revisiting their 2008 comeback album, Good To Be Bad, with a new reissue. They’re set to drop the new retrospective Still Good To Be Bad on April 28, just a few days after the original release’s 15th anniversary. Still Good To Be Bad will be released in a variety of formats, including a four-CD/Blu-ray set that includes a newly remastered version of the original album, along with a newly remixed version. […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%