Dustin Lynch scatters “Stars Like Confetti” first thing in the morning

Elton John extends his record of having highest-grossing tour of all time
Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment Elton John is making it even harder to break his record of having the highest-grossing tour of all time. Last month, Billboard reported Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became the first trek ever to earn more than $800 million, besting the previous record Ed Sheeran set in 2019 after his Divide tour made $776.4 million. The outlet reports Sir Elton's tour added an additional $40.9 million to its coffers in the month of January, […]