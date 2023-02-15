AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘DWTS’ partners Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart confirm real-life romance

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart danced their way to a fifth-place finish on season 31 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and on Tuesday, the CODA star and the DWTS pro confirmed they’re dating with a pair of Valentine’s Day Instagram posts.

“My Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day!,” the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture of him and Stewart taken by the water.

“[Heart emoji] @danielndurant,” the dancer, also 33, captioned a video of Durant dancing up to her from behind, then pressing his face against hers, while Montell Fish‘s “Fall in Love with You” plays underneath.

The couple’s DWTS family expressed their excitement at reading the news, including Witney Carson, who wrote, “Is this a soft launch???…love you both!!”

Emma Slater shared, “Ahhhhh there it is!!!! I love this SO MUCH!!!”

Fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov commented, “Happy Valentine’s Day you lovebirds!!!” while fellow season 31 competitor Wayne Brady added, “I knew it!!!!! Congrats!”

Selma Blair, who also competed alongside the couple during season 31, added, “I love this so so much.”

Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and other DWTS cast members were also among the well-wishers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-kimmel-goes-‘maverick’-for-oscars-preview,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Kimmel goes ‘Maverick’ for Oscars preview, and more

The Crown star Emma Corrin has been tapped to star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third Deadpool movie. Reynolds revealed the news on Twitter, writing, “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!” Specific details on Corrin’s role have yet to be announced, but the actress is expected to play the […]

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%