AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran and Whittaker’s Chocolate unveil Auckland flood relief charity auction

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is making good on his promise to help in the ongoing flood relief efforts in Auckland, New Zealand.

He and Whittaker’s Chocolate, the New Zealand company he’s had a hilarious back-and-forth with recently, teamed up for a special auction. All funds will go toward flood response efforts.

To recap, Ed seemingly maligned New Zealand’s chocolate quality in an old tweet and recently apologized for what he said. Whittaker’s Chocolate offered an olive branch by making him a special chocolate bar — called the Ed Block — with his face on the foil wrapping.

Ed accepted it, but jokingly requested they change the image to that of a less-flattering photo of his face.

Whittaker’s redesigned their chocolate bars and announced they will be auctioning off the limited edition candy. “Ed’s sharing!” they wrote in an Instagram Story. “We’ve paired up with Ed to auction FIVE Special Ed-ition bundles.”

The company continued in another slide, “Each bundle includes a signed one-of-a-kind tee, signed Special Edition Ed Block, and a year’s supply of Whittaker’s Chocolate!”

The auction is now live. Bidding closes Sunday, February 12, at 2 a.m. ET.

The company said all proceeds will benefit the Auckland Flood Response organization. For those who just want to help the flood recovery efforts, Whittaker’s directed fans to donate to their Givealittle page, which has a fundraising goal of 100,000 New Zealand dollars.

Auckland was hit by catastrophic flooding last month after experiencing historic downpours across several days, reports The Guardian. At least four people were killed while hundreds more were forced to evacuate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lance-bass-to-narrate-‘the-last-soviet’-podcast-about-cosmonaut-stranded-in-space-after-fall-of-ussr
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Lance Bass to narrate ‘The Last Soviet’ podcast about cosmonaut stranded in space after fall of USSR

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Space geek Lance Bass will tell the story of Sergei Krikalev, a Russian cosmonaut who was stranded in space for nearly a year after the Soviet Union fell. Lance teamed up with Kaleidoscope and iHeartPodcasts for the new eight-part series titled The Last Soviet, which is about Krikalev's plight of being trapped in space for 313 days following the collapse of the USSR in 1991. The NSYNC singer will also discuss the politics of […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%