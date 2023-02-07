AD
Entertainment News

Eddie Murphy’s ‘You People’ stays on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Netflix/Parrish Lewis

You People, the romantic comedy that sees co-writer Jonah Hill desperately trying to impress his girlfriend’s rigid dad, played by Eddie Murphy, kept ’em laughing for another week on Netflix.

The movie held onto the #1 slot on the streaming giant’s English Language film list, with another 65.6 million hours viewed last week. The film, directed and co-written by Kenya Barris, was also ranked #1 in 64 countries.

Landing in second place was Pamela, a Love Story, the autobiographical film about former Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson, which debuted in the #2 spot last week, with 24.3 million hours viewed.

Coming in third was another debut, Minions: The Rise of Gru. The animated movie starring the voice of Steve Carrell debuted in third place, with more than 19 million hours viewed.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

