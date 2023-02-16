El Paso mall shooting live updates: Police say one dead, three injured

AD

(EL PASO, Texas) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting at the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, authorities said.

Two suspects are now in custody, according to police.

The mall is located near a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist shooting in August 2019.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Feb 15, 11:29 PM EST

Second suspect in custody, police say

Interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas said two suspects are now in custody and there is “no more danger to the public.”

Feb 15, 10:46 PM EST

Third victim in fair condition, medical center says

The Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso said it’s treating the third victim, who is listed in fair condition.

Feb 15, 10:25 PM EST

Gov. Greg Abbott says he spoke to mayor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he spoke to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser Wednesday night and offered the “full support” of the state.

“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans,” he tweeted.

Feb 15, 10:19 PM EST

Rep. Veronica Escobar: Shooting ‘has brought back traumatic memories’

Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th District, which includes El Paso, tweeted Wednesday that the shooting “has brought back traumatic memories for many of us. Please know you are not alone.”

“Call El Paso’s crisis help line at ; there is help for you 24 hours, 7 days a week,” she wrote.

Feb 15, 10:15 PM EST

Police say it’s too early to speculate on motive

It’s too early to speculate on a motive, or whether the shooting was targeted or random, El Paso police said.

One suspect is in custody and police were looking into whether or not there’s an outstanding suspect, authorities said.

Right now, police said, the focus is making sure the injured are taken care of and securing the mall, and an investigation will be conducted.

Feb 15, 10:15 PM EST

‘Chaotic scene’ after shots fired: Police

It was a “chaotic scene” in the mall after shots were fired and “people did flee,” the El Paso Police Department said during a briefing Wednesday night.

“It does cause panic,” police said.

The suspect was taken into custody inside the mall, according to police.

Feb 15, 9:59 PM EST

Two male patients in critical condition, hospital says

The University Medical Center of El Paso said it received two male victims of Wednesday night’s shooting, and that they are both in critical condition.

Feb 15, 9:57 PM EST

Police work to clear mall following shooting

The El Paso Police Department said authorities are gathering witnesses and that it will take time to entirely clear the mall.

Authorities said they believe the scene is secure at this time.

Feb 15, 9:18 PM EST

Suspect in custody: Police

A suspect is in custody and police said they’re looking into the possibility of a second shooter or accomplice.

Feb 15, 8:47 PM EST

Three victims transported to local hospitals, police say

The three victims have been transported to local hospitals, according to an El Paso police spokesman.

The mall is currently being searched.