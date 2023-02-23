AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John extends his record of having highest-grossing tour of all time

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment

Elton John is making it even harder to break his record of having the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Last month, Billboard reported Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became the first trek ever to earn more than $800 million, besting the previous record Ed Sheeran set in 2019 after his Divide tour made $776.4 million.

The outlet reports Sir Elton’s tour added an additional $40.9 million to its coffers in the month of January, during which he performed eight shows across Australia and New Zealand.

The numbers now extend his lead atop the Top Tours chart. Sir Elton is also #1 on the Top Boxscores chart for making $11.3 million after performing a pair of shows at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

This marks the ninth time an artist has simultaneously ruled both charts, but the second time for Sir Elton. The only other act who ruled both charts twice is K-pop sensation BTS

Sir Elton’s pair of performance at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia, is #2 on the recent Boxscores chart after making $10.2 million. He also appears in fourth place, making $8.4 million for his two shows at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales.

Sir Elton’s farewell tour is scheduled to conclude on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden.

As previously reported, Sir Elton’s career total when it comes to concerts stands at $1.863 billion grossed and 19.9 million tickets sold — the highest for any solo artist in Billboard Boxscore history.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

