Elvis Costello & Crowded House to be featured on AXS TV’s ‘Live From the Artists Den’

Elvis Costello and Crowded House are among the artists featured in AXS TV’s new Live From the Artists Den series, kicking off February 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

The concert series launches with a special concert by John Legend at New York City’s Riverside Church, with Costello’s episode set for April 12 and Crowded House headlining the April 19 episode.

“Live From the Artists Den is the perfect complement to AXS TV’s new Wednesday night lineup, highlighting a fresh slate of classic concerts, the latest rock news, and so much more,” Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s vice president of programming, shares. “We are proud to present these landmark Live From the Artists Den concerts, boasting powerhouse performances from an impressive roster of iconic artists, as they play their biggest hits in intimate sets at some of the world’s most legendary venues.”

Other artists featured in the series include Mumford & Sons, Gary Clark Jr., Cage the Elephant, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Jason Mraz, Zac Brown Band and Dierks Bentley.