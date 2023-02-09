Elvis Costello kicking off 10-night New York residency

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Elvis Costello is set to kick off his 10-night residency at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on Thursday, which will have him going through a good portion of his music catalog.

Dubbed 100 Songs and More, the residency will have him performing a different set each night, amounting to over 200 songs in total. The first five nights will have Costello performing solo. He’ll be joined by his longtime pianist Steve Nieve for the final five shows. The residency is set to run through February 23.

Fans who go to the shows will at least know a little bit about what to expect. Costello has already revealed 10 songs that will be featured on each night’s set list, with at least 10 more to be added each night.

Opening night is set to include:

“Welcome To The Working Week”

“Hoover Factory”

“Red Shoes”

“Stranger In The House”

“Poison Moon”

“Wave A White Flag”

“Radio Sweetheart”

“Mystery Dance”

“Cheap Reward”

“Alison”

Songs featured on the other nights can be found at elviscostello.com.