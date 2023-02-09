AD
Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello kicking off 10-night New York residency

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Elvis Costello is set to kick off his 10-night residency at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on Thursday, which will have him going through a good portion of his music catalog.  

Dubbed 100 Songs and More, the residency will have him performing a different set each night, amounting to over 200 songs in total. The first five nights will have Costello performing solo. He’ll be joined by his longtime pianist Steve Nieve for the final five shows. The residency is set to run through February 23.

Fans who go to the shows will at least know a little bit about what to expect. Costello has already revealed 10 songs that will be featured on each night’s set list, with at least 10 more to be added each night.

Opening night is set to include:

“Welcome To The Working Week”

“Hoover Factory”

“Red Shoes”

“Stranger In The House”

“Poison Moon”

“Wave A White Flag”

“Radio Sweetheart”

“Mystery Dance”

“Cheap Reward”

“Alison” 

Songs featured on the other nights can be found at elviscostello.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Eduardo Pena Dolhun Guitarist Joe Satriani has announced new dates for his fine arts tour next month, hitting two Wentworth Gallery locations.  Satriani is confirmed to appear at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Atlantic City, New Jersey, location on March 11, followed by an appearance at the King of Prussia location in Pennsylvania on March 12. The exhibit will feature one-of-a-kind pieces on original canvases, as well as some hand-painted guitars. At both events, […]

