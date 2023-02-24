AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Em Beihold releases new single, “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad,” inspired by “Numb Little Bug” success

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Moon Projects/Republic Records

“Numb Little Bug” singer Em Beihold is back with a new single, which was, coincidentally, inspired by the huge success of “Numb Little Bug.”

The song’s called “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad” and it, Em sings, “First they take you up the track/ Build you up then take it back/ Everybody else/ will laugh/ but Roller coasters make me sad/ Upside down, the cameras flash/ Messin’ up my brain real bad/ All I know is this can’t last/ Roller coasters make me sad.”

She says it describes how she felt after “Numb Little Bug” seemingly blew up overnight. “On the day it dropped, the response was insane. I should’ve been happy. Instead, I felt this pressure to keep the momentum going,” she explains. 

That’s why later in the song she literally sings, “I should be having fun” over and over again.

She adds, “I knew that everything that goes up must come down. I was bracing for the fall, because it was so unbelievably good. I couldn’t just enjoy the ride. At the same time, I do hate roller coasters.”

In other Em Beihold news, she’s going to open for Lewis Capaldi on his North American tour this year, starting March 30 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. She’ll also play New York’s Radio City Music Hall with Lewis on April 6, as well as other major venues around the country.

Finally, have you heard the duet version of Stephen Sanchez‘s “Until I Found You” that Em recorded with him last year? It was most recently featured in the final episodes of the Netflix hit series Ginny + Georgia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

queen’s-“we-will-rock-you”-crosses-one-billion-spotify-streams
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Queen’s “We Will Rock You” crosses one billion Spotify streams

Queen Productions Ltd. Queen has just landed a new Spotify milestone: The band’s classic track “We Will Rock You” has surpassed one billion streams on the streaming service. “We Will Rock You,” written by guitarist Brian May, was featured on the band’s 1977 album, News of the World, and was released as a single on October 7 of that year. It went on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA, and was inducted into […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%