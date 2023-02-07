Equestrian Competes at IHSA Western Horse Show

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Texas Tech University to compete in the IHSA Western Horse Show.
On the first day of competition, standing out for the Mountaineers was junior, Jessica Pado, who won the level two division of Ranch-Riding.
On the second day of competition, standing out for the Mountaineers was freshman, Gwen Rangel, who won the Beginner division of Horsemanship.
Results
Day 1
Claire Cherrington
Reining – 3rd
Open Horsemanship – 3rd
Jessica Pado
Ranch Riding – 1st
Level II Horsemanship – 3rd
Sophia Sachleben
Horsemanship Rookie B – 5th
Kaitlyn McAllister
Horsemanship Rookie A – 6th
McKenna Hall
Horsemanship Rookie B – 6th
Gwen Rangel
Beginner Horsemanship – 1st
Day 2
Claire Cherrington
Reining – 6th
Jessica Pado
Ranch Riding – 4th
Level II Horsemanship – 5th
Sophia Sachleben
Horsemanship Rookie B – 3rd
Kaitlyn McAllister
Horsemanship Rookie A – 2nd
McKenna Hall
Horsemanship Rookie B – 1st
Gwen Rangel
Beginner Horsemanship – 1st
Schedule
