Sports News

Equestrian Competes at IHSA Western Horse Show

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Texas Tech University to compete in the IHSA Western Horse Show.

On the first day of competition, standing out for the Mountaineers was junior, Jessica Pado, who won the level two division of Ranch-Riding.

On the second day of competition, standing out for the Mountaineers was freshman, Gwen Rangel, who won the Beginner division of Horsemanship.

Results

Day 1

Claire Cherrington

Reining – 3rd

Open Horsemanship – 3rd

Jessica Pado

Ranch Riding – 1st

Level II Horsemanship – 3rd

Sophia Sachleben

Horsemanship Rookie B – 5th

Kaitlyn McAllister

Horsemanship Rookie A – 6th

McKenna Hall

Horsemanship Rookie B – 6th

Gwen Rangel

Beginner Horsemanship – 1st

Day 2

Claire Cherrington

Reining – 6th

Jessica Pado

Ranch Riding – 4th

Level II Horsemanship – 5th

Sophia Sachleben

Horsemanship Rookie B – 3rd

Kaitlyn McAllister

Horsemanship Rookie A – 2nd

McKenna Hall

Horsemanship Rookie B – 1st

Gwen Rangel

Beginner Horsemanship – 1st

Written by: Schreiner University

