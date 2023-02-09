AD
Entertainment News

Evangeline Lilly calls ‘Hurt Locker’ co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery from snow plow accident “a miracle”

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly has been in touch with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jeremy Renner since his New Year’s Day snow plow accident, and calls his recovery “a miracle.”

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” Lilly, who first starred alongside Renner in 2008’s The Hurt Locker told Access Hollywood recently. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

“It’s a miracle,” she continued. “It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Describing the New Year’s Day snow plow accident that left Renner hospitalized in critical condition and requiring emergency surgery, Lilly says, “It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing…I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

“That’s like what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he’s on the other side now,” she added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

