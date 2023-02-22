AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Five killed in twin-engine plane crash in Little Rock

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Five people were killed in a twin-engine plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday, officials said.

The twin-engine Beech BE20 crashed in a wooded area after taking off from Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. It was en route to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Five people were on board, according to the FAA, and Little Rock police said there were no survivors.

A Little Rock police spokesperson said, “We had a bad storm front move in at that time. I don’t know if the two are related, but the winds were bad, the rain was bad for a few minutes.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

saddleback-church-ousted-from-southern-baptist-convention-over-female-pastor
insert_link

National News

Saddleback Church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

(LOS ANGELES) -- The Southern Baptist Church Executive Committee announced it will oust five churches for having female pastors, including one of the largest churches in the convention, California's Saddleback Church, according to the church's news service, Baptist Press. After Saddleback Church's founding pastor, Rick Warren, retired last year, the megachurch hired Andy Wood and his wife Stacie Wood to head the church, according to the church's website. The convention […]

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%