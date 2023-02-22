Five killed in twin-engine plane crash in Little Rock

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Five people were killed in a twin-engine plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday, officials said.

The twin-engine Beech BE20 crashed in a wooded area after taking off from Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. It was en route to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Five people were on board, according to the FAA, and Little Rock police said there were no survivors.

A Little Rock police spokesperson said, “We had a bad storm front move in at that time. I don’t know if the two are related, but the winds were bad, the rain was bad for a few minutes.”