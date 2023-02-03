Foo Fighters headlining Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Foo Fighters have added another festival set to their 2023 schedule.

Dave Grohl and company will headline Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival, taking place July 28-30. The bill also includes The Strokes, Weezer, Alanis Morissette and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FujiRockFestival.com.

Foo Fighters are headlining a number of festivals this year, including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, as part of their live comeback following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. There’s no word yet on who will play drums with the Foos for the shows.