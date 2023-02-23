AD
Forum scheduled for Monday on recent HCM sale to Methodist system

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
Hill Country Memorial Hospital and the City of Fredericksburg will be hosting an informational forum on Monday, February 27, from 6-8 p.m., at the H-E-B Community Room at the Hill Country University Center. Healthcare leaders will be sharing what types of challenges rural communities often face in the changing world of healthcare.

The community is invited to attend to learn more about HCM becoming part of Methodist Healthcare San Antonio and, the event will feature information from representatives from the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, the Texas Hospital Association, HCM board chair Jenny Wieser, HCM CEO Jayne Pope, and the CEO and Chief Medical Officer from Methodist Healthcare Systems. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Parking and seating will be limited. People are able to view the forum using Fbg.live or by using the direct link at https://youtube.com/live/B41uJdCVoyU. Rev. Bobby Vitek will serve as moderator. Those individuals attending the event in person will be able to submit written questions during the event.

According to Fredericksburg Mayor Jeryl Hoover, “My hope is that the forum accomplishes the goal of informing the residents so they have what they need to understand the decision to join Methodist. This forum gives residents the opportunity to have clarity about the decision to sell so they can look ahead to the future.”

Written by: Michelle Layton

Local News

Similar posts

