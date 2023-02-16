AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Fox News hosts called 2020 election fraud ‘total BS’ in private, new Dominion court filing says

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Fox News anchors and producers privately acknowledged that former President Donald Trump and his allies’ allegations of election fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election were false despite their network’s promotion of those claims, according to a new court filing by Dominion Voting Systems.

In a nearly 200-page document filed as part of its billion-dollar defamation suit against the network, Dominion Voting Systems shared emails, texts, testimony, and other private communications from Fox News personnel that cast doubt on claims that Dominion’s voting machines had somehow rigged the presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor.

The voting company is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for allegedly defaming the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“Fox knew,” according to the filing, which cited excerpts of evidence gathered as part of the suit. “From the top down, Fox knew ‘the Dominion stuff’ was ‘total BS.’ Yet despite knowing the truth — or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth — Fox spread and endorsed these ‘outlandish voter fraud claims’ about Dominion even as it internally recognized the lies as ‘crazy,’ ‘absurd,’ and ‘shockingly reckless.”

Fox News, in a statement, said, “There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.

Thursday’s filing lays out the Dominion’s company’s top evidence against Fox News, which Dominion claims pushed false accusations that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election in order for the news channel to boost its rating and make a profit. The filing contains material Dominion has obtained via discovery from Fox News over the past few months, including text messages, internal emails, and depositions.

The Fox suit is one of several lawsuits launched by the Denver-based voting company after it became the center of far-reaching false conspiracy theories surrounding its involvement in the 2020 election, fueled largely by right-wing figures close to then-President Donald Trump as part of the effort to overturn the results of the election.

Among the Fox News hosts who were scheduled to be deposed in the suit were Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Jeannine Pirro, as well as former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

“The critical issue here is the state of mind of Fox and those individual people,” Floyd Abrams, one of the country’s leading experts on First Amendment law, told ABC News last summer. “What did they say about Dominion, and did they believe it?”

“In order for Dominion to win, it has to show that what was said was not just false, but that it was known or suspected to be false,” Abrams said.

In a statement issued in response to the suit, Fox News officials said, “FOX News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

family-files-wrongful-death-lawsuit-against-columbus-police-officer-who-shot-donovan-lewis
insert_link

National News

Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- The family of a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot by Columbus police is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer who shot him. According to the complaint, Donovan Lewis, an expecting father, was unarmed and in his bed when he was shot last August after officers arrived at his home to serve a warrant for his arrest. Officers came to his residence to arrest […]

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%