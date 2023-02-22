AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

From Tammy Wynette to Adele, Carly Pearce’s influences are ‘Written in Stone’

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Now that Carly Pearce is drawing the 29: Written in Stone chapter of her career to a close, she’s tipping her proverbial hat to the women who inspired her.

“Sonically, it was Patty LovelessThe JuddsLee Ann Womack,” the Kentucky native reveals. “Lyrically, I think it was AdeleLoretta. I think I pulled from Tammy Wynette in the way that she sang in some of her songs and just the tear in her voice.”

Alison Krauss & Union Station, sonically. Sonya Isaacs, musically, vocally, the way that she does all that stuff that I try really hard to do,” Carly laughs.

Of course, Sonya performed with Carly and Ricky Skaggs during November’s CMA Awards, as they sang “Dear Miss Loretta,” her tribute to the Coal Miner’s Daughter. 

Currently, Carly’s “What He Didn’t Do” is just one spot away from country’s top five. Her concert album, 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City), is set to arrive March 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

u2-commissions-40-fans-to-make-videos-for-all-of-their-‘songs-of-surrender’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

U2 commissions 40 fans to make videos for all of their ‘Songs of Surrender’

Island Records/Interscope In addition to reimagining 40 of their songs for their upcoming album Songs of Surrender, U2 have also reimagined the visuals to go with them. On Tuesday, U2 posted a trailer on on its socials, captioned, "40 songs re-recorded by us, re-imagined by you. 40 artists and creators from across the globe were commissioned by the band to create a video piece for each track on Songs of […]

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%