Business News

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces four new charges

todayFebruary 23, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces four additional criminal charges of conspiracy contained in a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday.

The new charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business.

Bankman-Fried, 30, now faces a total of 12 charges since the collapse of FTX.

He pleaded not guilty to eight counts of fraud and conspiracy in early January and remains free on a $250 million bond, confined to his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California.

No new appearances were immediately scheduled for his arraignment on the additional counts.

