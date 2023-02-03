AD
Gary Glitter released from jail after serving half his sentence for sexual abuse

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Former British rock star Gary Glitter is a free man. The BBC reports that Glitter, best known for his hit “Rock & Roll (Part 2),” was released from prison on Friday. He’d been serving a 16-year sentence for various sexual offenses against minors.

Glitter was released after serving only half of his sentence at a prison on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England. His fixed-term sentence meant he’d automatically be freed halfway through.

Glitter, born Paul Gadd, was sentenced back in 2015 on charges involving three young girls between the ages of 10 and 13. Those charges included attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and four counts of indecent assault.

But while Glitter’s out of jail, he isn’t completely free. He will be monitored by probation officers, with a Ministry of Justice spokesperson noting he’ll “face some of the strictest license conditions.” He will also have to wear a GPS tracker.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

