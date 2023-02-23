AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Gene Simmons’ daughter, Sophie, weds in mom Shannon Tweed’s backyard

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation

KISS’ Gene Simmons has welcomed a new member into his family. People reports that the rocker’s daughter Sophie, with wife Shannon Tweed-Simmons, wed fiancé James Henderson Wednesday at Shannon’s home in Los Angeles.

The mag reports that the couple first tied the knot Friday at a courthouse in Los Angeles, before celebrating with 30 guests at a bash in the backyard of Shannon’s “she-shed.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of our daughter,” Gene and Shannon tell the mag. “James is a solid young man, and Sophie can do anything she puts her mind to,” adding, “We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. If they are even half as happy as we are, they will last long.” 

Sophie chose a blush Lahav dress for her big day, while her groom wore a Tom Ford suit.

As for the location of the wedding, Sophie shares, “The view truly can’t be beat and I love that it is intimate and family oriented,” adding, “James and I never wanted a big wedding so this is the perfect space for us.”

And the couple plan to continue the party: Another speakeasy-style bash with 250 guests is happening Thursday in Los Angeles, and on Friday, they are hosting a brunch for out-of-town guests who flew in for the affair.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harvey-weinstein-sentenced-to-16-years-for-rape-conviction-in-los-angeles
insert_link

Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years for rape conviction in Los Angeles

Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was handed another legal defeat on Thursday, when he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a rape in Los Angeles that reportedly took place in 2013. The sentence will be served consecutively to a 23-year prison sentence he is currently serving in New York for criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape. The judge denied Weinstein a new trial during Thursday's […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%