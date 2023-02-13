Genesis, Sting & The Rolling Stones make ‘Forbes’’ list of the highest-paid entertainers of 2022

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Forbes is out with its list of the highest-paid entertainers of 2022, with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Genesis taking the top spot.

The group, made up of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, earned the number one position with earnings of $230 million, thanks largely to the sale of their music catalog to Concord Music Group, in a deal reportedly worth $300 million (before fees). They also brought in about $27 million from their final tour.

And they aren’t the only rockers to benefit from a catalog deal this year. Sting lands at number two, earning $210 million in 2022 from his catalog deal with Universal Music Group, also said to be worth around $300 million.

Also while they didn’t sell their catalog, The Rolling Stones still landed in the Top 10 at seven, with $98 million in earnings thanks to their most recent European tour and royalties.