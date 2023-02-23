Girl Power: Amazon’s Prime Video drops trailer to bestseller adaptation ‘The Power’

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped the trailer to its series The Power, based on English author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel.

The streaming service teases, “Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

Tony winner John Leguizamo stars as a concerned dad whose daughter, played by Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho begins to demonstrate this shocking ability; Oscar-nominated Sixth Sense star Toni Collette plays her mom, who is the mayor of Seattle.

The cast also includes Josh Charles as a military man looking to harness the power and veteran character actor Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, The Gentlemen).

​​The first three episodes of The Power premiere Friday, March 31, on Prime Video. New episodes will roll out every subsequent Friday until the series wraps up on May 12.