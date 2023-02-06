Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year; Christine McVie remembered & more

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Bonnie Raitt proved once again she’s a Grammy favorite. The 73-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer picked up three trophies Sunday, including the coveted Song of the Year award for “Just Like That,” beating out such big hits as Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” and others.

Earlier in the evening, Bonnie won two other trophies — Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind” and Best American Roots Song for “Just Like That” — bringing her career total wins to 13. The two wins for “Just Like That” also mark her first Grammy wins as a songwriter.

While Sunday’s Grammys were filled were great performances, some of the most touching moments came during the In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to the artists we lost last year.

One of the more emotional moments came during the touching tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, who passed away in November. The performance of her classic “Songbird” featured Christine’s bandmate Mick Fleetwood on drums and Sheryl Crow on piano and vocals, with help by Raitt on vocals as well.

Jeff Beck, who passed away in January, was also remembered during the segment with a clip of him playing guitar, while a tribute to David Crosby, who also passed away January, featured a clip of his classic Crosby, Stills & Nash tune ‘Guinevere.”

The segment also featured images projected on the screen of others we lost, including Jerry Lee Lewis, The Crickets’ Jerry Allison, The Rascals’ Dino Danelli, Tom Verlaine, Foreigner’s Ian McDonald, The Clash’s Keith Levene, and others.