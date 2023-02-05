Grammys 2023: Ozzy Osbourne, Bonnie Raitt & more take home awards

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS

As per usual, many of this year’s Grammy winners were announced before the actual main show took place Sunday night. Here’s who took home the Grammy gold:

Ozzy Osbourne won two of the four Grammys for which he was nominated: Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9, and Best Metal Performance for the song “Degradation Blues,” featuring Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi.

Bonnie Raitt also added to her Grammy haul, taking home two wins, this time for Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind” and Best American Roots Song for “Just Like That.”

Among the other early winners: an orchestral version of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Songbird” for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, Edgar Winter’s Taylor Hawkins-featuring Brother Johnny for Best Contemporary Blues Album, and The Grateful Dead’s In and Out of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

Meanwhile, at the pre-Grammy Special Merit Awards Saturday, Nirvana received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Surviving members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear attended the ceremony to accept the honor. Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson were also honored with Lifetime Achievement Award, with Billboard noting that only Nancy was on hand to accept the honor.