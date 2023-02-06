Grammys 2023: Scenes from backstage and the red carpet

AD

Backstage and on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, artists were grateful for the recognition, though some had a hard time believing that they’d actually won.

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House beat out albums by Adele and Beyonce to win the Album of the Year trophy. Backstage, the pop superstar told reporters, “It’s obviously incredibly nice to receive this. I don’t think is the reason that any of us in the room do it. I’m so, so grateful that they thought the album was worthy of it…and I think more than anything, it just kind of feels like validation that you’re on the right path.“

But nobody was more shocked than Bonnie Raitt, whose song “Just Like That” beat out number ones by Harry, Adele, Beyonce, Lizzo and more to win Song of the Year. Backstage, she said it reminded her of when she swept the Grammys in 1990. “I can’t believe this. I just can’t,” she squealed. “It’s like when I won for Nick of Time. I just could not believe that they called my name…get the hell outta of Dodge, yknow?”

Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win in the Best Pop Vocal Duo/Group Performance category for her duet with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” Backstage, she said, “I never, ever thought I would get this kind of recognition for my music. So it’s really special. And I’ve got to get really, really drunk to process it!” She then joked, “I want to find out if you can do a shot out of a Grammy, so wish me luck!”

Ozzy Osbourne, who recently announced his retirement from touring, won two Grammys for his album Patient Number 9. Andrew Watt, who co-wrote and produced the album and accepted it on Ozzy’s behalf, said on the red carpet that the metal legend is “so overjoyed to be recognized,” adding, “He’s such a humble, amazing guy. And the smile on his face…was just amazing.”

Country solo stars Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce became the first women ever to win the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Backstage, Ashley said if she could talk to her 16-year-old self, she’d tell her, “‘I want to tell you what happens, but it’s so cool…You’re going to get a text from Reba [McEntire], but I’m not going to tell you why.’ Which is what happened to me today!

Singer/songwriter Muni Long, who won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her song “Hrs & Hrs,” told reporters backstage that she hoped her win means that, finally, she won’t be ignored any longer. “Hopefully this means that people will just listen to me the first time when I say something and I don’t have to continue to fight to get my vision across,” she said. “For me, it means that maybe I might know a little bit!”

A highlight of the Grammy telecast was a special 50th anniversary salute to hip-hop featured dozens of notable rap performers, including the man who started it all back in 1973: Grandmaster Flash. On the red carpet, he said he’s most proud of the fact that “people who don’t speak the English language, gravitated to this thing…this thing is not just an American art form. This is a global art form!”