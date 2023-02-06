AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Grammys 2023: Willie Nelson nabs two, Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Loretta Lynn & more

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The 65th annual Grammy Awards went down in Los Angeles Sunday Night with Willie Nelson walking away the big country winner, with two trophies.  The 89-year-old legend won Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time, and Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever,” bringing his total career Grammy wins to 12.

The night’s other big country winners included Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, who each took home their first Grammy, winning Best Country Duo/Group performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Best Country song went to Cody Johnson’s track ‘Til You Can’t,” which was written by Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis.

Brandi Carlile also took home awards but not in country categories. She won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses,” and Best Americana album for In These Silent Days.

Grammy night also featured two special country performances. Luke Combs made his Grammy performance debut with “Going Going Gone,” while Kacey Musgraves helped the Grammys pay tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October, with a performance of Lynn’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” During the performance, Naomi Judd was also remembered with a photo projected on the screen.

And that’s not all. Chris Stapleton also helped bring the house down, teaming with Stevie Wonder for a performance of Wonder’s classic “Higher Ground,” to help celebrate this year’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

grammys-2023:-bonnie-raitt-wins-song-of-the-year;-christine-mcvie-remembered-&-more
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year; Christine McVie remembered & more

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS Bonnie Raitt proved once again she's a Grammy favorite. The 73-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer picked up three trophies Sunday, including the coveted Song of the Year award for “Just Like That,” beating out such big hits as Harry Styles’ "As It Was," Lizzo’s "About Damn Time," Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” and others.   Earlier in the evening, Bonnie won two other trophies -- Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind” and Best American Roots […]

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%