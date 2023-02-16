AD
Entertainment News

Grogu (Force) grabs a snack in a new clip from ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Lucasfilm

On Thursday, Disney+ released a new clip from The Mandalorian‘s third season, which debuts on the streaming service March 1.

The scene acts as a bit of an expository catchup for viewers, as Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin reunites with Carl Weathers‘ Greef Karga in his lavish office on the now-bustling planet Nevarro. While the two converse, Grogu aka Baby Yoda puts his budding Force powers to good use by spinning himself in an office chair.

Karga, meanwhile, offers Din a sweet plot of land on which to kick up his boots.

When he asks Din why he is still with that “same little critter,” the Mando explains, “It’s complicated. I completed my quest,” which was to return him to Jedi, but “he returned to me.”

Catching Karga up further, Din adds, “I removed my helmet, and now I’m an apostate.”

Karga offers, “Which is all the more reason that you stay here with us. Where you’re from, you may be an apostate. But here, you’d be landed gentry.”

As they chat, Grogu spies some snacks on Karga’s desk and uses the Force to grab a bite.

The third season will see Din blast off to the ruins of Mandalore, as directed by The Armorer (Emily Swallows), to cleanse himself of the sin of removing his bucket. Along the way, the streaming service teases, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

