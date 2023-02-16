‘Harlem﻿’ cast dishes on “crazy” season 2

AD

Harlem is back!

Season 2 of the comedy series is in full swing, with episodes airing weekly on Prime Video. It’s been over a year since viewers last saw ambitious gal pals Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie — played by Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, and Grace Byers, respectively. So what’s everyone up to now?

“Well, we can say that the show picks up exactly where we left off. So we don’t, you know, fly over that moment and go a year later. It’s like we’re right in the moment of the shenanigans,” Good tells ABC Audio.

While the first season was about establishing the characters, the actress shares that in season 2 “we get to really see them live life.”

“Not always in the perfect way. Sometimes in a very messy way,” she continues. “And we get to see their failures and their triumphs and the things that they experience in life that we all experience that for some reason often aren’t depicted on television or movies or they’re just touched upon, but not really gone into.”

Good adds, “And then there’s also just a lot of crazy and amazingness and messiness, but goodness and heart, too.”

In addition to exploring the characters deeper, this season introduces some familiar faces as guest stars, including Lil Rel Howery, Sherri Shepherd, and more. As for other stars the cast would love to make an appearance on the show, that list includes some pretty A-list names.

Johnson’s pick — Angela Bassett. “Angela [can] play my mother so we can be face to face,” she said.

For Good, she’d love to see Halle Berry make an appearance, “I want Halle to play my big sister.”

Catch up the first four episodes of Harlem season two on Prime Video now, with new episodes released on Fridays.