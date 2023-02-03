AD
Harrison Ford says he doesn’t get the movie star treatment on set

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
Robino Salvatore/GC Images

While he certainly deserves it, considering his movies have made more than $9.3 billion worldwide, Harrison Ford says he doesn’t get movie legend treatment on set.

The 80-year-old star of 1923 and the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. He was asked if his resume makes him intimidating for cast and crew.

“The answer is no,” Ford said. “People treat me just like an ordinary person.” And while some stars of his stature have been known to lord over productions, Ford has no such appetite. “I do like to be directed, by almost anyone,” he added with a smile.

Ford also gave a taste of his final Indy adventure, which is set in 1969. “When we find him, he’s on his last day at Hunter College as a professor, and the story goes on from there.”

Kelly Ripa underlined, “So he’s about to retire … and all hell breaks loose?”

“It does, yeah,” Ford said with a laugh.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also stars Ford’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade co-star John Rhys-Davies, Boyd Holbrook, Mads Mikkelson and Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Lucasfilm movie from director James Mangold opens June 30.

Lucasfilm is a subsidiary of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

