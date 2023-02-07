Harry Styles’ Grammy performance suffered a turntable malfunction

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

If you felt Harry Styles‘ Grammy performance was somewhat awkward, one of the dancers may have an explanation: the set had a pretty big malfunction right before the curtain rose.

Rolling Stone reports Brandon Mathis, one of Harry’s backup dancers, revealed the giant, spinning turntable everyone danced on was actually rotating in the wrong direction.

Even worse, the malfunction happened just as Harry was about to take the stage. Since there wasn’t enough time to fix the issue, everyone — including Harry — had to reverse the choreography in real time.

“What you don’t know is that the moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse,” Mathis said in an Instagram Story. “Backwards. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it.”

The dancer continued, “In real time, we had to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism.”

Another backup dancer, who goes by Dexter, explained Harry and his crew spent 10 days rehearsing for the Grammys — on a turntable that rotated counterclockwise.

“We rehearsed for 10 days getting down these beautiful formations and sliding off the table in a roll-off and just making this incredible, morphing, cool artistic s*** and Harry did such a good job integrating into it,” said Dexter. “At dress rehearsal, it was gorgeous, it was amazing. We get on stage for the performance, the performance starts and the turntable starts going the wrong way.”

Harry’s team hasn’t responded to the reports.