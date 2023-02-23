AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles, Lizzo, Dua Lipa win awards for their tours

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Live Nation

Pollstar, which monitors the concert industry, handed out its annual awards on Wednesday, and Harry Styles continued his winning ways, scoring multiple honors, including Major Tour of the Year.

Among his other awards were Residency of the Year for his 15-show run at Madison Square Garden, and Brand Partnership/Live Campaign of the Year for his decision to donate more than $1 million of his tour proceeds to the gun violence prevention charity Everytown for Gun Safety.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa was named New Headliner of the Year for her Future Nostalgia tour, while Post Malone‘s Twelve Carat Tour was named Hip-Hop Tour of the Year. 

Lizzo‘s Special Tour won R&B Tour of the Year, and Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever World Tour was Pop Tour of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

senators-call-upon-department-of-justice-to-investigate-ticketmaster-for-its-alleged-“monopoly-power”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Senators call upon Department of Justice to investigate Ticketmaster for its alleged “monopoly power”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is calling upon the Department of Justice to further examine Ticketmaster's alleged monopoly. This comes after the bipartisan committee grilled Ticketmaster officials on Capitol Hill during a January Congressional hearing, which was proposed after the disastrous presale of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Variety obtained a copy of the letter Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee sent the DOJ, which included evidence from the recent hearing. "We have long been concerned about the state of competition in America’s ticketing industry, […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%