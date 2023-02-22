Hear Woody Harrelson’s deep thoughts ahead of his ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a promo for his return as host of Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson can be seen strolling the halls of 30 Rock and musing thoughtfully as he looks at the black-and-white photos of former hosts.

“There’s so much history in this place. So many great hosts. Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Amy Poehler — oh, my weed guy!” Harrelson says in voice-over, except he mistook Ben Affleck for Matt Damon, Owen Wilson for Amy Poehler and his bongo buddy Matthew McConaughey for his weed dealer. It’s then revealed he’s carrying a boom box that’s playing his voice-over. When cast member Devon Walker calls him on it, Woody explains, “I like to keep a clear mind when I’m working, so I pre-record all my thoughts.”