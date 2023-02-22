AD
Hear Woody Harrelson’s deep thoughts ahead of his ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a promo for his return as host of Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson can be seen strolling the halls of 30 Rock and musing thoughtfully as he looks at the black-and-white photos of former hosts.

“There’s so much history in this place. So many great hosts. Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Amy Poehler — oh, my weed guy!” Harrelson says in voice-over, except he mistook Ben Affleck for Matt Damon, Owen Wilson for Amy Poehler and his bongo buddy Matthew McConaughey for his weed dealer.

It’s then revealed he’s carrying a boom box that’s playing his voice-over. When cast member Devon Walker calls him on it, Woody explains, “I like to keep a clear mind when I’m working, so I pre-record all my thoughts.”

However, when Devon asks him to prove it by asking what he thinks of his shirt, the former Cheers star wishes he could keep his thoughts to himself.

This weekend’s installment of SNL will have Woody and musical guest Jack White, who are both joining the 5-Timers’ Club: Woody hosted in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019, while White appeared with The White Stripes in 2002 and solo in 2012, 2018 and 2020.

