AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Heart’s Nancy Wilson launches management company

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God’s Love we Deliver

Heart’s Nancy Wilson is ready to start focusing on work behind the scenes of the music business. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just launched her own music management company, Roadcase Management.

“I believe rock music still has such a meaningful place in the world and I’m ready to go to bat for the new generation of inspired talent,” she tells Billboard. “I want to do this because in today’s world new music needs more of a fighting chance to get through to the fans despite the compartmentalized markets.”

The company has already signed its first client, Portland singer/songwriter Madisenxoxo, who’s set to release the single “You’re So Pretty” this week. “I fell in love with Madisenxoxo’s music the first time I heard it,” Wilson says. “For me it feels like a whole new sound we’ve all been waiting to hear. It borrows from a few classic sound genres that evoke a new cultural context at a time when, I think, the culture is ready for it.”

And while Wilson does plan to sign more acts, she’s not in a rush. She shares, “Developing a roster will take time as we intend to stick to quality over quantity and seek only the right artists for the right reasons.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

how-michigan-state-university-shooting-unfolded:-timeline
insert_link

National News

How Michigan State University shooting unfolded: Timeline

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) -- Three Michigan State University students were killed and five more wounded in a mass shooting on the East Lansing campus Monday night. For several hours, terrified students sheltered in place following warnings of an active shooter at the university, before a suspect was confronted and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus, police said. Here's what we know so far about how the incident […]

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%