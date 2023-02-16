AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

“Here I Go Again” at the Ryman: ‘Restless’ Sara Evans has post-‘Masked Singer’ plans

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Becker/FOX

Sure, it’s fair to assume Sara Evans is a little disappointed after being voted off The Masked Singer during the premiere of its new season. But the 2005 ACM Top Female Vocalist has other big plans for the future. 

It’s been almost 20 years since her Platinum-selling Restless album came out, and she’ll mark the anniversary with a special show at the Ryman on Thursday, August 17. Sara will sing the album in its entirety, including hits like “Suds in the Bucket,” “Perfect” and “Backseat of a Greyhound Bus.”

“I’ve never performed the full album from start to finish before, so this will be a special treat to sing these songs that I love so much on the Ryman stage, along with many of my other hits,” she says. “I love all of my albums and each one has a special place in my heart, but I’ve always said that Restless is my favorite.”

“There was magic in the studio when we were making the record that brought life into these songs, some of which I wrote and some that were written by many of the best songwriters in the world,” she adds.

Presales for Sara Evans Still Restless — The 20 Year Celebration start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the pubic on Friday, February 24. 

Meanwhile, you can check out Sara’s performance of the Whitesnake hit “Here I Go Again” as The Mustang from The Masked Singer.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

three-year-old-boy-fatally-shoots-himself-with-handgun-left-in-nightstand
insert_link

National News

Three-year-old boy fatally shoots himself with handgun left in nightstand

Steve Prezant/Getty Images (DELAND, Fla.) -- A 3-year-old boy fatally shot himself when he found a 9 mm handgun in a nightstand in his Florida home, according to authorities. The tragedy unfolded Wednesday evening at a home in DeLand, about 40 miles north of Orlando. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office called it "one of the worst calls imaginable" to respond to. The shooting occurred as the 3-year-old and an 8-year-old […]

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%