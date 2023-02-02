AD
High-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns found in man’s home; police say possible mass shooting was prevented

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Los Angeles Police Dept.

(LOS ANGELES) — A cache of high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns have been recovered at a man’s Los Angeles apartment and authorities say a mass shooting may have been thwarted.

On Tuesday morning, officers in Hollywood responded to a call from building security of a man making threats, according to law enforcement sources.

The officers “determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met” and they obtained a search warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police said they recovered “several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions” in the home. Some guns were found in front of a window, according to law enforcement sources.

Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested for criminal threats, according to police.

Lt. Leonid Tsap told reporters, “There’s a high chance that the officers, and obviously security staff and the people who called, prevented a mass shooting from happening.”

Johnson served in the Army as an Infantryman from July 2016 to February 2020, according to an Army spokesperson. He had no deployments.

Written by: ABC News

